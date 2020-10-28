Region Two commences distribution of COVID-19 relief cash grant.

Kaieteur News – The government’s COVID-19 relief and support programme, which will see the distribution of $25,000 to each household, has commenced in Region Two [Pomeroon/Supenaam], as has been confirmed by the Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Two, Devenand Ramdatt.

According to Ramdatt, the distribution process is being coordinated locally by the Region’s accounting team. The REO also pointed out that the local Neighbourhood Democratic Councils, will also be a part of the process, in an effort to complete the distribution in a timely manner.

Ramdatt said that the team will be visiting every household, and will be identified by their badges. As he explained the process, the REO said “We’re trying to ensure that the $25,000 be in an envelope and it will be presented to the head of household. If there are more than one family living under one roof there is a process in which a pink form will have to be filled out… If somebody is not at home, there is a documentation process that allows us to contact the household and follow up.”

As he went on to explain the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) role in the process, Ramdatt said, “We will be throughout the region, and of course we can’t be in every village every day. So in the Good Hope NDC area, we will be starting in Pomona, in the Annandale/Riverstown NDC we will commence from Annandale. In the Anna Regina Town we will commence from Three Friends.” This publication was told that in the riverine Pomeroon area, the team will commence from the Upper Pomeroon area.

Kaieteur News understands that distribution in the communities aforementioned commenced on last Monday. As of yesterday, distribution commenced in New Road, Charity, Plantation Philips to Westbury, Land of Plenty to Bush Lot, Columbia to Affiance, Cullen to Perseverance and Pomona to Huist Dieren.

Ramdatt indicated that an itinerary will be published so that residents can be updated as to where and when the distribution will be done. He went on to say, “So we are asking residents to cooperate, so far things are going smoothly, we are well organized and are trying to ensure that the process is one that is accountable and transparent.”