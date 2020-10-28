Motorbike bandits rob KN crime reporter at knife point

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News’ lead crime reporter was on Sunday robbed at knife point after he came under attack from motorbike bandits on Lombard Street, Georgetown. The incident took place at around 05:30Hrs while the victim, Shervin Belgrave was walking along the pavement on the eastern side of the street, heading to the Stabroek bus-park.

According to Belgrave, the men rode up beside him on a blue and white motorcycle just meters away from Mohamed’s Enterprise. The pillion rider whom he described as a medium built male of African-descent hopped off and ran up to him.

The man who was dressed in a white jersey and a three quarter-khaki pants then pulled out knife and pushed Belgrave against the wall of one of the buildings along the pavement. The bandit demanded that he hand over all his valuables. At first he resisted but then the bandit pressed the knife against his abdomen and forcefully relieved him of his gold ring.

Belgrave continued that the bandit then attempted to grab a black one strap bag that he was carrying across his shoulder. Belgrave said that he bargained with the man to allow him to take out his personal documents. Nevertheless, the man pressed the knife again and snatched the bag off his shoulders which contained one I-phone cell phone valued at $110,000.

The bag, Belgrave said, also contained his notebook and a wallet containing $1500 in cash along with his Identification Card (ID), NIS card and other personal documents. The bandit then jumped on the motorcycle and sped away with his accomplice towards the northern direction before turning onto Hadfield Street, making good their escape.

The matter was later reported to the Brickdam Police Station.