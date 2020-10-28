Man shot for asking to turn down music

Kaieteur News – A man was on Saturday shot at a shop located at Iyana Backdam, North West District (NWD), Region One, after he asked for the music being played to be turned down. Nursing a gunshot wound to the thigh is Paul Bacchus, age 35, of Moruca. The incident, according to police took place around 18:30hrs.

Bacchus told investigators that he visited the shop to make a phone call to his relatives and during the call a group of persons who were also at the shop imbibing were playing loud music which disturbed him. As a result of the disturbance, he asked the persons to lower the volume of the music so that he could continue his call, to which they refused and began verbally abusing him.

Bacchus further revealed to the police that he left the shop and went to urinate and whilst doing so he heard a loud explosion which sounded like a gunshot; he attempted to run but soon realized that he had been shot to his right thigh after which he collapsed and lost consciousness.

A short while after regaining his consciousness at a friend’s place, he was informed that a flight was already arranged to take him to the city to seek medical attention. Bacchus is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation under police guard since his story cannot be confirmed or denied. An investigation is ongoing.