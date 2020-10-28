Man chopped to death by relative

A man, Kamal Wilson, 35 was on Monday ambushed and chopped to death by his own relative at Kwebana Village, North West District (NWD), Region One. The incident occurred at around 19:30Hrs.

It is unclear as to why the suspect would want to murder Wilson, since the two reportedly never had any grievances prior to the incident. According to a police report, Wilson was at the time checking his generator at the back of his yard when he was approached by the suspect.

Wilson’s father told investigators that the suspect walked up to his son with a cutlass without any explanation and began chopping him repeatedly to his head, neck and shoulder.

Wilson, he recounted to police, started to scream for help and managed to run into his house shutting the door behind him, while the suspect escaped. The man claimed that he rushed over to his son’s house to assist him and found him lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. He immediately reported the matter to police and took his son to the Kumaka District Hospital. He passed away while receiving treatment.

The suspect was later arrested and taken into police custody.