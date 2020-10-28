Man admits to killing teen for pelting his wife

Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan national has admitted to killing a teen on Sunday evening for allegedly pelting his wife. The teen, Sanjay Hanoman 19, popularly known as Drill, a construction worker of Forth Street Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was slain sometime after 23:30Hrs.

According to a police report, the teen was chopped to his left thigh by the Venezuelan man at Bus-Shed Street, Anna Catherina, WCD. Kaieteur News has since been informed that the suspect who was subsequently arrested in the same area has made a written confession to police.

The man alleged that Hanoman and his friend, 17, had attacked and pelted his wife in an earlier incident. This act he reportedly told police provoked him to retaliate in such a manner. Investigators were able to identify him after Hanoman’s friend reportedly witnessed the ‘chopping’ incident. The friend claimed that he was passing by when he saw the suspect “rubbing” his cutlass against Hanoman’s left leg.

He continued that Hanoman immediately fell to the ground and the suspect rode away on a bicycle. The friend rushed to the teen’s assistance and saw him bleeding away on the ground. He told investigators that he tried to get help but no one wanted to assist him in transporting a wounded man to the hospital.

However, after waiting for an hour, Hanoman was finally taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Ranks acting information received about the suspect’s whereabouts turned up at his home and arrested him.