KN publisher writes to Ramotar over Kaieteur, Canje oil blocks

Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall, has written to former President Donald Ramotar asking him to explain his decision for signing away two of Guyana’s most valuable assets – the Kaieteur and Canje oil blocks.

The newspaper has been highlighting several aspects of the transaction between Ramotar and members of his administration, and Mid-Atlantic Oil and Gas, and Ratio Guyana/Ratio Energy – two companies with little to no experience in oil exploration at the time they were awarded the valuable oil and gas concessions.

In his letter dated October 24, 2020, the publisher outlined that as a national newspaper, Kaieteur News has an obligation to inform the Guyanese public about matters that affect them, their natural resources, and their future security and prosperity.

As such, Lall asked the former president to give the reasons for his decision to sign petroleum agreements for the Canje and Kaieteur oil blocks with Mid-Atlantic Oil and Gas, and Ratio Guyana/Ratio Energy, companies that have insufficient track records or capacity to conduct the deepwater drilling activity required for those blocks.

The letter noted that the agreements were signed by President Ramotar for the Canje and Kaieteur oil blocks on March 4, 2015 and April 28, 2015 respectively—days before a national election.

In this regard, the newspaper publisher pointed out to Ramotar that as President and Minister with responsibility for Petroleum, he was under a duty to act in the best interests of Guyana when he signed those agreements.

However, Lall noted that “These petroleum agreements appear to be unduly favourable to Mid-Atlantic Oil and Gas Inc, Ratio Guyana and Ratio Energy.”

As a consequence, the publisher said that several questions arise.Among them, Lall asks Ramotar to provide confirmation that he regarded the petroleum agreements as being in the best interests of Guyana; a statement of his reasons for signing the petroleum agreements; the facts that he relied on in support of your reasons; the evidence for the facts that he relied on; and the advice that he received from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission.

Further in his letter which was dispatched via registered mail, the publisher asks the former president to confirm who drafted the agreement that he signed.

In the meantime, Kaieteur News continues to highlight aspects of the suspicious giveaway of the Kaieteur and Canje blocks by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C)’s Donald Ramotar administration.

Among other things, the newspaper in its “Fleecing of Guyana Series,” pointed to several red flags about the situation; issues which were first highlighted by international watchdog body, Global Witness (GW).

In its reports, GW noted that not only were the valuable oil blocks handed to inexperienced companies but portions of the Canje and Kaieteur blocks were carted off and sold to oil giant Exxon Mobil and another company, JHI Associates.

In addition, the players involved in the transaction have not been forthcoming with information on the deal. They are yet to disclose information on who really owns two of Guyana’s most valuable oil resources.