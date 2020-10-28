Juvenile arrested for La Grange business woman’s murder

Kaieteur News – A juvenile has been arrested as probe continues into the murder of Bibi Ramjit, 86, the business woman who was on Sunday strangled to death at her home in La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Ramjit was discovered by a farmer lying on her bed with her hands and feet tied. The man had told the police that he had last seen the woman alive when he visited her grocery shop located on the bottom flat of her residence at around 15:00Hrs that afternoon.

He later returned at 17:00hrs to pay off for some eddoes he had purchased earlier and found her dead. Cops who visited the scene believed that Ramjit was killed during the course of a robbery. They were led to believe this theory since Ramjit’s home was notably ransacked.

Kaieteur News was also informed by a senior police source that detectives were following a lead based on video footage obtained. Investigators also spoke of a strange car seen close to the woman’s premises during the time they believed she might have been murdered.

Ramjit had confided in her children of her thoughts to close up her business since she was robbed earlier this year by two female customers who had visited her shop. One of them had distracted her while the other entered her living quarters and stole cash.

Almost all of Ramjit’s relatives and all her children had migrated to the United States (US) and Canada, but she had chosen to continue living in Guyana because of the love for her country and her business. She was living with a caregiver for some time until she was forced to remain by herself for nearly two years.

Kaieteur News had reported that the caregiver had become annoyed and walked out on Ramjit, after she was confronted for her “bad behaviour”.