In support of Mr. Singh’s appointment as GuySuCo CEO

DEAR EDITOR,

Reference is made to Dr. A. Rose’s October 25th, 2020, letter in your eminent Kaieteur newspaper, entitled “It appears that GuySuCo is on the mend”, whereby Dr. Rose highlighted the evisceration and administrative non-existence of the closed sugar estates, before this prevailing Dr. Ali’s Government was sworn in to office. In addition to Dr. Rose’s acute observation, the human capital and financial burden on the some 7,000 dispossessed sugar workers at the micro level, have catapulted to a macro level conversation where “out of the box” thinking compels a paradigm shift. With his pragmatic “roll up sleeves and get to work” and in alignment with Guyana’s Government’s manifesto and GuySuCo’s committed resuscitation timelines, I chirographate Dr. Rose’s endorsement of Mr. Sasenarine Singh as the optimal GuySuCo’s “Change Agent”.

Fit for purpose skill sets and meritocracy are gold standards for process mapping and gap analysis – traits Mr. Singh possess in abundance. Consensus building, buy in from relevant stakeholders, conflict resolution, risk mitigation are also some attributes already displayed by Mr. Singh in his infant post as GuySuCo’s CEO. With his international work/study matrix, blended with his Guyana experience, Mr. Singh is superlatively positioned to create cohesive and defined administrative structure, accountability and transparency, to benefit the GuySuCo family, and symbiotically, the entire Guyanese nation.

Good Luck, Mr. Singh!

Respectfully,

Jonathan Subrian