Guy-American Chamber to discuss strategies for imports into the US

Kaieteur News – The US headquartered Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce, Inc (GACC) in a release stated that it plans to discuss strategies for exporting goods and services from Guyana to the United States (US).

The GACC is slated to host a virtual conference and webinar on Thursday, October 29TH from 9am to 12 noon, this event is intended to bring Guyanese entrepreneurs up to date with the requirements, procedures and standards required for legal entry into the US of a range of products and services.

The conference would bring together key government and private sector officials from both the US and Guyana who will address issues including agreements under which Guyanese products could enter the US duty free and those products that enjoy quota allocations; phytosanitary and other requirements such as packaging and labeling; guidelines for guarding against contamination of shipments with illegal substances; strategies for identifying markets including buyers and distributors for various products and services including those of the creative industries; and ways to structure legal arrangements and agreements to ensure exporters are fully paid for their products and that mechanisms are in place to confirm reports of post shipment losses.

The webinar would declare open by Ms. Nan Fife, Director of the Office for the Caribbean at the US Department of State and representatives of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and US Customs and Border Protection are scheduled to make presentations during the event. GACC added that one of the key presenters at this event is Ms. Catherine Fulton, Senior Director, Trade Policy and Geographic within the USDA who will explain the requirements for the import of agricultural produce into the US.

According to the release, Dr. Barton Clarke, Director of the Caribbean Agriculture and Development Institute (CARDI); Paola Isaac, Economic Development Specialist, International Trade, Broward County Florida Office of Economic and amp; Small Business Development; Vishnu Mahadeo of the Richmond Hill, Queens, New York Economic Development Council (EDC) and trade attorney Rishma Sooknandan-Eckert are also scheduled to make presentations.

The Guy-American Chamber revealed that Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd have been invited to deliver opening remarks while presentations by Ramesh Dookhoo, Secretary of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and Bryan Clarke of the Main Street Artists Group have been confirmed.

This event is part of the ongoing effort of the GACC to promote trade and investment between Guyana and the US and is a follow up to participation last October, of more than 20 small and medium sized entrepreneurs from Guyana free of cost, facilitated by the GACC, in the annual Florida International Trade Conference and Expo (FITCE 2019). Notably, due to the corona virus pandemic there is no FITCE this year.