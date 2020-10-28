Latest update October 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bad man frighten vaccine

Oct 28, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Prezzie gat dem boys stumped. He seh something at de opening of de clinical training center dat gat dem boys baffled. He talk how by de next budget dem gan set aside something fuh research and development in the primary health sector.
Now dem boys know how it does cost dem pharmaceutical companies billions of US dollars just fuh devlop wan tablet. So dem boys wan know weh Prezzie hoping fuh get de money fuh do research and development.
But what is more confusing is when he seh is fuh de primary health system. Dem boys know that research and development is fuh dem country wah gat plenty money and wah gat special health institutions devoted to mekking tablets and other medicine. Dem boys never hear about research and development at the primary level of the health system. But perhaps dem boys born in the wrong generation.
Dem boys read though how Maduro seh how Venezuela develop a treatment fuh de COVID-19. Dem boys know elections around de corner in Venezuela and dem nah sure if this is a vote-catching announcement. But dem boys would be surprise if a country wah struggling fuh distrubite food, gat de resources fuh invent tablet fuh cure de coronavirus.
Dem boys reading how de Venezuelans dem done start trials with de vaccines from Russia and China. Plenty of us does skin up we face when we hear dem country names. But dem boys believe that de Chinese vaccine is safe.
A lot of people seh dem nah afraid of de coronavirus. Dat is why dem does be walking around without mask. But despite dem nah afraid of de virus, dem frighten de vaccine. Some of dem done seh dat dem nah tekkin none.
Dat is good news fuh dem boys since the less people get the jab, the faster dem boys turn gan reach fuh get immunize.
Talk half and find out wah is this research wah gan do in the primary health system.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Olympic flame to visit 14 Japanese prefectures before Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay resumes

Olympic flame to visit 14 Japanese prefectures before Tokyo 2020...

Oct 28, 2020

Kaieteur News – Insidethegames – In an unprecedented move, the Olympic flame is to visit 14 Japanese prefectures before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay begins. The Japanese Ministry of...
Read More
Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana Golf Association Cancer Awareness event

Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana...

Oct 27, 2020

GABF aiming for debut at Americup 2023

GABF aiming for debut at Americup 2023

Oct 27, 2020

Former Guyana pacer Kevin Darlington is delighted with appointment as new US Youth Coach

Former Guyana pacer Kevin Darlington is delighted...

Oct 27, 2020

NAMILCO and RHTY&SC continue to carve out empowering relationship

NAMILCO and RHTY&SC continue to carve out...

Oct 26, 2020

GFF establishes Marketing Committee for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Concacaf Gold Cup 2021

GFF establishes Marketing Committee for FIFA...

Oct 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Long time meh no see yuh!

    Kaieteur News deserves the Pulitzer Prize for journalism. No other newspaper in the history of the Caribbean has been in... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019