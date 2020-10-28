Bad man frighten vaccine

Kaieteur News – Prezzie gat dem boys stumped. He seh something at de opening of de clinical training center dat gat dem boys baffled. He talk how by de next budget dem gan set aside something fuh research and development in the primary health sector.

Now dem boys know how it does cost dem pharmaceutical companies billions of US dollars just fuh devlop wan tablet. So dem boys wan know weh Prezzie hoping fuh get de money fuh do research and development.

But what is more confusing is when he seh is fuh de primary health system. Dem boys know that research and development is fuh dem country wah gat plenty money and wah gat special health institutions devoted to mekking tablets and other medicine. Dem boys never hear about research and development at the primary level of the health system. But perhaps dem boys born in the wrong generation.

Dem boys read though how Maduro seh how Venezuela develop a treatment fuh de COVID-19. Dem boys know elections around de corner in Venezuela and dem nah sure if this is a vote-catching announcement. But dem boys would be surprise if a country wah struggling fuh distrubite food, gat de resources fuh invent tablet fuh cure de coronavirus.

Dem boys reading how de Venezuelans dem done start trials with de vaccines from Russia and China. Plenty of us does skin up we face when we hear dem country names. But dem boys believe that de Chinese vaccine is safe.

A lot of people seh dem nah afraid of de coronavirus. Dat is why dem does be walking around without mask. But despite dem nah afraid of de virus, dem frighten de vaccine. Some of dem done seh dat dem nah tekkin none.

Dat is good news fuh dem boys since the less people get the jab, the faster dem boys turn gan reach fuh get immunize.

Talk half and find out wah is this research wah gan do in the primary health system.