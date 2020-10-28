Another two deaths takes COVID -19 fatalities to 121

– 35 new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – Another two deaths reported yesterday have moved Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 121. The latest fatalities recorded are of an 81-year-old female and an 82-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving care at a medical facility, according to a release from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In its updated dashboard released yesterday, the MOH also recorded 35 COVID-19 new cases bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,061. According to the Ministry, of the new cases, Region Four recorded 14 new cases, Region One has 13 new cases, and Region Three has six new cases while Regions Two and Six each have one new case.

Further, the information outlined that there are nine patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 88 in institutional isolation and 814 in home isolation; 33 persons are in institutional quarantine. However to date 3, 030 persons have recovered from the disease.