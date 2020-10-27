Latest update October 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tenant in your own home

Oct 27, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Imagine someone walks into your home, orders you to move into the lower flat and takes over the running of the entire property.
It is your home, you have the transport for it. But you have no say in how it is run.
You have become a tenant in your own home. Every month, he sends you bills for the electricity, water, cooking gas and groceries.
He also sends you bills for repairs he said he did but which you did not authorize. He even says you can check the bills to see if it is on par with international prices.
This is what has happened to Guyana. The oil companies have come here and taken over our oil resources.
They are making all the decisions; they are deciding how the sector is to be managed.
They are determining how much oil is being produced. They are determining what is to be spent and how it is to be spent.
Guyana has no say.
And you can be sure that they are sending us the Bills for us to be the checker.
Guyanese must demand a greater say in the how our oil expenses are managed.
Demand a better deal!

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana Golf Association Cancer Awareness event

Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana Golf Association Cancer...

Oct 27, 2020

The Guyana Golf Association held its first ‘Shoot for Cash’ event in support of Cancer Awareness Month and proved that successful events can be held while adhering to the strict covid...
Read More
GABF aiming for debut at Americup 2023

GABF aiming for debut at Americup 2023

Oct 27, 2020

Former Guyana pacer Kevin Darlington is delighted with appointment as new US Youth Coach

Former Guyana pacer Kevin Darlington is delighted...

Oct 27, 2020

NAMILCO and RHTY&SC continue to carve out empowering relationship

NAMILCO and RHTY&SC continue to carve out...

Oct 26, 2020

GFF establishes Marketing Committee for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Concacaf Gold Cup 2021

GFF establishes Marketing Committee for FIFA...

Oct 26, 2020

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth,...

Oct 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Weekend warriors

    Kaieteur News – Lionel Richie once sang a song about things being “easy like Sunday morning”. Well things are no... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019