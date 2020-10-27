Police to do additional work in murder investigations – RSS report recommends

Latest update October 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 27, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has said that the report by the CARICOM Regional Security System (RSS), investigating the murders of cousins Joel and Isaiah Henry and Haresh Singh made some recommendations for additional work to be done by the police.
The President made this statement to journalists following the swearing-in ceremony of regional leaders yesterday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.
“As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the RSS report should be submitted to the Guyana Police Force. They were satisfied with the work that the local police have been doing,” President Ali said.
The Henry cousins were found brutally murdered in Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice on September 6. A few days later, Singh’s body was found at a Number Two Village backdam.
The killings received widespread condemnation in and out of Guyana.
Following the slayings, the President requested assistance from the CARICOM IMPACS, under the Regional Investigative Management Systems (RIMS) to help solve the murders.
The RSS team visited Guyana between September 28 and October 5, last. As part of its investigation, the team visited the crime scene, interviewed the relatives of the victims and examined evidence.
