Miner found murdered at ‘drinking spot’

Latest update October 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 27, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A miner was on Sunday murdered in front of a shop at Quartz Stone Landing, Cuyuni River, Region Seven hours after enjoying his salary.
Allensford Consford Sargon, 33, was slain at around 04:30hrs.
According to information received by police, Sargon’s boss, a dredge owner of West Coast Berbice (WCB), had “washed down” and had paid his workers at around 21:00hrs. Upon receiving his pay, Sargon reportedly left camp and headed to the Quartz Stone Landing.
There Sargon was seen at a liquor shop imbibing with friends. It is unclear as to what led to him being murdered hours later in front of the said shop. Nevertheless, the shop owner said that he was awoken by an individual who told him that the miner was killed in front of his premises.
The shop owner ventured out to investigate and saw Sargon lying motionless on the ground. Without hesitation, he contacted police who arrived sometime later.
Crime scene experts reported that there was an incise wound seen on Sargon’s body, one to the head and another to the throat. It is believed that his killer might have stabbed him to the head before slitting his throat.
Based on reliably information obtained by this publication, investigators are following leads in an effort to apprehend a prime suspect.
Oct 27, 2020The Guyana Golf Association held its first ‘Shoot for Cash’ event in support of Cancer Awareness Month and proved that successful events can be held while adhering to the strict covid...
Oct 27, 2020
Oct 27, 2020
Oct 26, 2020
Oct 26, 2020
Oct 25, 2020
Kaieteur News – My daughter was away in London living on the campus of a prominent British university for 14 months... more
Kaieteur News – Lionel Richie once sang a song about things being “easy like Sunday morning”. Well things are no... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Anyone who followed the 50th regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]