Miner found murdered at ‘drinking spot’

Kaieteur News – A miner was on Sunday murdered in front of a shop at Quartz Stone Landing, Cuyuni River, Region Seven hours after enjoying his salary.

Allensford Consford Sargon, 33, was slain at around 04:30hrs.

According to information received by police, Sargon’s boss, a dredge owner of West Coast Berbice (WCB), had “washed down” and had paid his workers at around 21:00hrs. Upon receiving his pay, Sargon reportedly left camp and headed to the Quartz Stone Landing.

There Sargon was seen at a liquor shop imbibing with friends. It is unclear as to what led to him being murdered hours later in front of the said shop. Nevertheless, the shop owner said that he was awoken by an individual who told him that the miner was killed in front of his premises.

The shop owner ventured out to investigate and saw Sargon lying motionless on the ground. Without hesitation, he contacted police who arrived sometime later.

Crime scene experts reported that there was an incise wound seen on Sargon’s body, one to the head and another to the throat. It is believed that his killer might have stabbed him to the head before slitting his throat.

Based on reliably information obtained by this publication, investigators are following leads in an effort to apprehend a prime suspect.