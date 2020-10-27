Man arrested for wounding student

Latest update October 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A 15-year-old was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital after he was stabbed by a man during an argument at Pope Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice. Presently hospitalized in a serious condition is Riyaad Hussain, a student of Canje Secondary School and of Lot 21-27 St Magdalen Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
The suspect known only as Shemroy, 41, of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice, has been arrested and is currently in police custody at the Central Police Station.
Reports are that the incident occurred on Sunday at about 18:00 hours, at Pope Street New Amsterdam Berbice.

According to police, the victim and a friend were standing at Pope Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, when the suspect who was passing taunted him about his mother being a nurse and that she has COVID-19. As a result of the taunts, the teen became annoyed and an argument ensued. When the argument turned physical, the suspect reportedly whipped out an ice-pick which he used to stab the victim to his left side chest.
Hussain was shortly after rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was seen, examined and admitted by a doctor on duty.
However, the suspect managed to escape after stabbing the teen but was hours later apprehended by police and taken into custody. Investigations are in progress.

