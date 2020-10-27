Haitians’ Association aims to contribute to Guyana’s development

Latest update October 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 27, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – To celebrate its first anniversary, September 29, 2020, the Association of Haitian Nationals (AHNIG) opted to support the children at the Joshua House.
During a virtual celebration on Sunday October 4, 2020, the Association took stock of its achievements and reaffirmed its commitment to help the Haitian community reach its full potential and contribute significantly to the development of Guyana.
Since its launching, AHNIG has offered the Haitian Nationals a forum where they share their concerns, seek support, and explore training or career opportunities.
In a statement, the AHNIG said that it “wishes to publicly thank all partners, including the Salvation Army, the International Migration Organization (IOM), the Catholic Church, Food for the Poor, and others, for their significant contribution to AHNIG’s success over the past year, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. AHNIG looks forward to strengthening and widening its partnership, as it continues to strive for progress in Guyana.”
