Latest update October 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana records two new COVID-19 cases

Oct 27, 2020 News

The COVID-19 dashboard

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced two new COVID-19 cases via its daily dashboard update. This is the lowest number of cases Guyana has recorded after weeks of announcing high numbers daily. The new cases have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 4,026.
Also, the dashboard issued by the Ministry yesterday shows that 15 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital; 108 are in institutional isolation, 775 are in approved home isolation and 30 are in institutional quarantine.
Guyana has recorded a total of 3,009 recoveries to date. A total of 18,489 persons have thus far tested for the virus.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 119 as no new deaths were recorded by the Ministry.
Further, the dashboard states that of all the confirmed cases 2,122 are males and 1,904 are females.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana Golf Association Cancer Awareness event

Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana Golf Association Cancer...

Oct 27, 2020

The Guyana Golf Association held its first ‘Shoot for Cash’ event in support of Cancer Awareness Month and proved that successful events can be held while adhering to the strict covid...
Read More
GABF aiming for debut at Americup 2023

GABF aiming for debut at Americup 2023

Oct 27, 2020

Former Guyana pacer Kevin Darlington is delighted with appointment as new US Youth Coach

Former Guyana pacer Kevin Darlington is delighted...

Oct 27, 2020

NAMILCO and RHTY&SC continue to carve out empowering relationship

NAMILCO and RHTY&SC continue to carve out...

Oct 26, 2020

GFF establishes Marketing Committee for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Concacaf Gold Cup 2021

GFF establishes Marketing Committee for FIFA...

Oct 26, 2020

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth,...

Oct 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Weekend warriors

    Kaieteur News – Lionel Richie once sang a song about things being “easy like Sunday morning”. Well things are no... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019