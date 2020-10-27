Guyana records two new COVID-19 cases

Latest update October 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 27, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced two new COVID-19 cases via its daily dashboard update. This is the lowest number of cases Guyana has recorded after weeks of announcing high numbers daily. The new cases have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 4,026.
Also, the dashboard issued by the Ministry yesterday shows that 15 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital; 108 are in institutional isolation, 775 are in approved home isolation and 30 are in institutional quarantine.
Guyana has recorded a total of 3,009 recoveries to date. A total of 18,489 persons have thus far tested for the virus.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 119 as no new deaths were recorded by the Ministry.
Further, the dashboard states that of all the confirmed cases 2,122 are males and 1,904 are females.
