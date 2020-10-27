Elections over, time to lead – President charges regional chairs during swearing in ceremony

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali yesterday charged newly elected regional chairpersons and their deputies to provide quality service to all citizens.

The Head of State administered the Oath of Office to 18 newly elected and re-elected Regional Chairs and Vice Chairs at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The regional leaders were elected following the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

President Ali said Regional Democratic Councils (RDC) are the second tier of Government, serving as bridges between Central and Local Government. The RDC’s role is to seek to improve the lives and conditions under which people from all regions live.

“Your Oath of Office today, is one in which you would have committed to serving the people of your region, without favour or fear, affection or ill will… Although you represent different political parties, by assuming the roles of Chairs and Vice Chairs, your conduct and actions have to be for all the people,” the President said.

The Head of State told the officials that they have been entrusted by the people of Guyana to serve as leaders which is not an easy task, but a selfless, serious responsibility.

“Elections are over. You are now elected to lead. After elections are over, the task is to serve all the people, and this is the core of the message, which I wish to leave with you; service to all the people of your regions.”

The President then assured them that the Government will provide the necessary support to enable them to facilitate the development and upward movement of all people in every region.

Of the 10 administrative Regions, only nine took the Oath of Office yesterday.

The RDC of Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight) is yet to elect its leaders. The delays came after a number of council members tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the persons sworn in was Vilma Audrey Da Silva, who was the only woman elected as regional chair…she takes the helm at Region Two (Supenaam/Pomeroon).

Regions Two, Four, Seven and 10 are the regions with new chairpersons.

Returning for Region One is Brentnol Ashley. He has been around for three elections now for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

In Region Three, Ayube Inshan replaced the long-serving Julius Faerber.

Former army captain, Daniel Seeram, a candidate for the Coalition, is the chair for Region Four.

Taking back Region Five is Vickchand Ramphal.

In Region Six, businessman, David Armogan, has retained his seat as the Chair.

That East Berbice district is a critical one for the PPP/C.

Region Seven has a new Chair. He is Kenneth Williams.

Bryan Allicock who is familiar with the Region Nine border area has been given the nod to return and serve yet another term.

Region 10’s new Chair is none other than Deron Adams, who was one of the frontline faces for the Coalition campaign in Region 10.