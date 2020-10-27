Dr. Gobind Ganga is new Gold Board chair

Kaieteur News – Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat, yesterday delivered the charge to the inaugural meeting of the new Board of Directors of the Guyana Gold Board.

Chairing the new board will be Governor of Bank of Guyana, Dr. Gobind Ganga.

According to the ministry yesterday, Minister Bharrat outlined the government’s vision to include technological advances, enhanced services, sector coordination and collaboration, and capacity building to better serve miners and mineral traders.

The Natural Resources Minister also emphasized the government’s commitment in keeping with international best practices and compliance of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Act, and other regulations governing sustainable mineral production and trade.

In addition to Dr. Ganga, appointed also as Directors of the Guyana Gold Board were General Manager, Eondrene Thompson; Newell Dennison, Head of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission; Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, Andron Alphonso, Visal Satram, Fazal Khan, and Stephen Belle.

The Gold Board is the regulator of gold trading in Guyana.