Latest update October 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dr. Gobind Ganga is new Gold Board chair

Oct 27, 2020 News

Minister Vickram Bharrat during his charge to the new board yesterday.

Kaieteur News – Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat, yesterday delivered the charge to the inaugural meeting of the new Board of Directors of the Guyana Gold Board.
Chairing the new board will be Governor of Bank of Guyana, Dr. Gobind Ganga.
According to the ministry yesterday, Minister Bharrat outlined the government’s vision to include technological advances, enhanced services, sector coordination and collaboration, and capacity building to better serve miners and mineral traders.
The Natural Resources Minister also emphasized the government’s commitment in keeping with international best practices and compliance of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Act, and other regulations governing sustainable mineral production and trade.
In addition to Dr. Ganga, appointed also as Directors of the Guyana Gold Board were General Manager, Eondrene Thompson; Newell Dennison, Head of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission; Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, Andron Alphonso, Visal Satram, Fazal Khan, and Stephen Belle.
The Gold Board is the regulator of gold trading in Guyana.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana Golf Association Cancer Awareness event

Mike Mangal ‘Cashes In’ at Guyana Golf Association Cancer...

Oct 27, 2020

The Guyana Golf Association held its first ‘Shoot for Cash’ event in support of Cancer Awareness Month and proved that successful events can be held while adhering to the strict covid...
Read More
GABF aiming for debut at Americup 2023

GABF aiming for debut at Americup 2023

Oct 27, 2020

Former Guyana pacer Kevin Darlington is delighted with appointment as new US Youth Coach

Former Guyana pacer Kevin Darlington is delighted...

Oct 27, 2020

NAMILCO and RHTY&SC continue to carve out empowering relationship

NAMILCO and RHTY&SC continue to carve out...

Oct 26, 2020

GFF establishes Marketing Committee for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Concacaf Gold Cup 2021

GFF establishes Marketing Committee for FIFA...

Oct 26, 2020

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth,...

Oct 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Weekend warriors

    Kaieteur News – Lionel Richie once sang a song about things being “easy like Sunday morning”. Well things are no... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019