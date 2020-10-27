De curfew causing men fuh drink rum pon road corner

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De more you live, de more you see. When you give people an inch, dem does tek a yard. Some people does vex when de government get strict with de people. But when de govenrment decide fuh flex, is den people does over do things.

Tek this curfew. Most people did feel dat de government out of dem mind fuh relax de curfew from 6pm to 9pm. Nobody nah worry too much about extending from 6am to 4am. Most of we does he fast asleep at 4am in de morning. So nuff people nah gan deh pon de road by den. And it was good fuh de sand truck men wha does gat fuh go and load dem sand early before de sun stand up.

It also true dat given de problems with transportation, some workers been finding it difficult fuh get home by 6pm. Dem boys bin seh dat de people should be given an extra hour to get home. De government, however, decide fuh go to 9pm.

Dat is a big mistake. People abusing de thing. Dem gat men sitting down at de corner in dem village drinking quarter pon de road as soon as sun go down. One quarter does lead to half and den a large. And by 9pm, it does lead to plenty large.

All dem young people using de extra three hours now fuh walk late pon road and go and visit friend. But de most disgusting thing of all is fuh see how dem supermarket does gat plenty people shopping after 6pm.

Dem boys feel dat if de curfew gat fuh start at 9pm, de government should close all dem shop and supermarket at 6pm.

Guyanese hard ears!

Talk half and wait fuh de coronavirus cases to rise again.