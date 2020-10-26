Latest update October 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Who is de Man?

Oct 26, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

De Stabber bin carry a report last week about the preliminary report of the RSS team wah bin come to Guyana fuh investigate dem Henry boys’ deaths. According to de report, a politically-exposed person bin ask people fuh lie and seh how de killing was political. De politically exposed person, according to reports, bin seh how dem who lie gan get something.
De question is what de investigators doing about questioning dis politically-exposed person who tried to turn de deaths into a political crime and, who knows, may have instigated violence as part of de protests. Dem boys bin seh how de protests were a case of political muscle-flexing.
Is time we stop ignoring when people do wrong. There are reports of a political operative who bin asking people fuh lie. Does this not constitute an attempt to pervert the course of justice?
The police must investigate dat too.
Dem boys bin done seh that you could bring how much forensic investigation yuh want, dem gan face de same problems.
De gathering of forensic evidence is something which is time-bound. If you too late pun de scene, de evidence can be lost. If too much people bin around de crime scene, de evidence gan be contaminated.
De protests wah bin launch after dem lil boys get killed, affected the gathering of evidence. De police were prevented from doing dem wuk. By the time they were able to do so, the crime scene would have been compromised.
Dis case gan only get solve when people talk wah dem know. Dem village small and people does know wah happen. Somebody must know. Just like dem must know who is de politician who bin ask people fuh lie.
Talk half and wait fuh de rest of de report fuh buss out!

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

NAMILCO and RHTY&SC continue to carve out empowering relationship

NAMILCO and RHTY&SC continue to carve out empowering

Oct 26, 2020

In September 2019, the National Milling Company of Guyana. Ltd (NAMILCO) took on the challenge of being the official sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) First Division...
Read More
GFF establishes Marketing Committee for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Concacaf Gold Cup 2021

GFF establishes Marketing Committee for FIFA...

Oct 26, 2020

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth,...

Oct 25, 2020

Essequibo female cricketer Divine Ross says involvement in cricket aided her success at CSEC

Essequibo female cricketer Divine Ross says...

Oct 25, 2020

Multi talented Niran Bissu successful in CXC and CAPE Exams

Multi talented Niran Bissu successful in CXC and...

Oct 24, 2020

Chess Federation receive $300,000 from GAICO Construction

Chess Federation receive $300,000 from GAICO...

Oct 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019