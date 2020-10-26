Who is de Man?

De Stabber bin carry a report last week about the preliminary report of the RSS team wah bin come to Guyana fuh investigate dem Henry boys’ deaths. According to de report, a politically-exposed person bin ask people fuh lie and seh how de killing was political. De politically exposed person, according to reports, bin seh how dem who lie gan get something.

De question is what de investigators doing about questioning dis politically-exposed person who tried to turn de deaths into a political crime and, who knows, may have instigated violence as part of de protests. Dem boys bin seh how de protests were a case of political muscle-flexing.

Is time we stop ignoring when people do wrong. There are reports of a political operative who bin asking people fuh lie. Does this not constitute an attempt to pervert the course of justice?

The police must investigate dat too.

Dem boys bin done seh that you could bring how much forensic investigation yuh want, dem gan face de same problems.

De gathering of forensic evidence is something which is time-bound. If you too late pun de scene, de evidence can be lost. If too much people bin around de crime scene, de evidence gan be contaminated.

De protests wah bin launch after dem lil boys get killed, affected the gathering of evidence. De police were prevented from doing dem wuk. By the time they were able to do so, the crime scene would have been compromised.

Dis case gan only get solve when people talk wah dem know. Dem village small and people does know wah happen. Somebody must know. Just like dem must know who is de politician who bin ask people fuh lie.

Talk half and wait fuh de rest of de report fuh buss out!