NAMILCO and RHTY&SC continue to carve out empowering relationship

In September 2019, the National Milling Company of Guyana. Ltd (NAMILCO) took on the challenge of being the official sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) First Division team, replacing Gizmos and Gadgets.

The partnership is now celebrating its first anniversary and the achievements over that period of time has cemented the Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour team’s p

osition as the country’s leading cricket team with an unmatched list of achievements on and off the field of play.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster informed that NAMILCO has been a strong supporter of the First Division team and also the Under-21 team which it also sponsors. On the field, the Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour First Division won three tournaments and reached one semi-final before the Covid-19 pandemic stopped the active Berbice cricket season.

The team won the Busta Champion of Champions 40 overs tournament, Ivan Madray Memorial T20 and the Sky Vodka 50 overs tournaments. The team has also qualified for the semi-finals of the historic Banks Beer First Division two-day tournament, finishing second behind arch-rivals Albion Cricket Club in Zone B.

They were scheduled to play Young Warriors CC in the semifinal but have been unable to do so due to the pandemic. The Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Under-21 team is also waiting to play Albion in the final of the Berbice Cricket Board Elizabeth Styles tournament.

The two teams have also produced several players who have gone on to represent Berbice, Guyana and even the West Indies. Matthew Pottaya, Christopher Deroop, Jonathan Rampersaud, Nyron Hicks, Mahendra Gopilall and Jeremy Sandia represented Berbice at the junior levels.

At the senior level Clinton Pestano and Kevin Sinclair played for Guyana while Assad Fudadin turned out for the Jamaica team. Kevin Sinclair also played for the West Indies emerging team that won the Cricket West Indies 50 overs tournament and then went on to be a sensation for the Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 team in the Caribbean Premier League.

Three of the team’s female players Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond and Shabika Gajnabi also represented the West Indies on a regular basis. Off the field, the NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Under-21 and First Division teams hosted over seventy community development programmes as part of their Personal Development Project.

They included Youth Information Booklet, NAMILCO Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers, NAMILCO Tribute to Medical Personnel Programmes, Gregory Gaskin Berbice Sports Awards, Walter Nero Memorial Father of the Year and DTV-8 Mother of the Year, among others.

Other programmes included assisting over one hundred youth cricketers with their own gear and distribution of six thousand food hampers under the Basil Butcher Trust Fund. Additionally, the team also co-produced the RHTY&SC 30th Anniversary Magazine and co-organised numerous activities to mark the historic anniversary.

Foster hailed the relationship between the company and NAMILCO, noting that the company for over two decades has been very supportive of the club. NAMILCO on an annual basis supports the club by co-sponsoring its Christmas Village, awards ceremony, cricket academy, review magazine, Say No/ Say Yes campaign among other programmes.

The club and NAMILCO in 2019 had come together to organise a highly successful Day of Sports at the Albion Sports Complex in observance of the company’s 50th anniversary. The event was a huge success with club members, several volleyball clubs and students from 20 Primary and Secondary Schools participating in cricket, volleyball and athletics events for attractive prizes.

Foster hailed the cooperation of the Management of the company and made special mention of Managing Director Bert Sukhai, Assistant to the Managing Director Autamaram Lakeram, Finance Controller Fitzroy Mc Leod, Human Resources Manager Michelle Majors and Jamie Shultz.