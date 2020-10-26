Jagdeo’s Silence

Kaieteur News– Three things are obvious when we think of promises given by Guyana’s Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo. These three things do not speak well of him either as a leader or as a citizen vowing to deliver on promises made.
When Mr. Jagdeo was President, he stated that if he personally had to lead the charge to restart the Skeldon sugar factory, then he would. When reminded later of that commitment, Mr. Jagdeo said he couldn’t recall. And now that the PPP is back, the Skeldon sugar factory is being readied to resume operations.
As Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Jagdeo said he supported an independent, international investigation into the award of the contracts for the Canje and Kaieteur blocks. He swore that those found guilty of wrongdoing would be jailed. He was all for that then, but today, when Mr. Jagdeo is reminded of where he once stood so loudly and firmly, he is strangely silent.
The three lessons Guyanese should learn are these: Firstly, when leaders give their sacred word, they sometimes develop convenient and selective amnesia. Mr. Jagdeo did that before with Skeldon. Secondly, when they determine that there should be honoring of promises, they move with haste. Again, Skeldon stands as evidence of this. Thirdly, when leaders swear to do something, only to discover that it can be politically embarrassing, they pretend or feign memory loss and do absolutely nothing.
This is what Mr. Jagdeo has done with the Canje and Kaieteur oil blocks. He is silent. He is distant from his prior promise. He feigns ignorance because of the many illegalities which were committed. We remind the Vice President: honourable men honour their word. Your word is your bond! It must not be broken. Ever!
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Jagdeo’s Silence
Oct 26, 2020 Features / Columnists, Front Page Comment, News
Kaieteur News – Three things are obvious when we think of promises given by Guyana’s Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo. These three things do not speak well of him either as a leader or as a citizen vowing to deliver on promises made.
When Mr. Jagdeo was President, he stated that if he personally had to lead the charge to restart the Skeldon sugar factory, then he would. When reminded later of that commitment, Mr. Jagdeo said he couldn’t recall. And now that the PPP is back, the Skeldon sugar factory is being readied to resume operations.
As Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Jagdeo said he supported an independent, international investigation into the award of the contracts for the Canje and Kaieteur blocks. He swore that those found guilty of wrongdoing would be jailed. He was all for that then, but today, when Mr. Jagdeo is reminded of where he once stood so loudly and firmly, he is strangely silent.
The three lessons Guyanese should learn are these: Firstly, when leaders give their sacred word, they sometimes develop convenient and selective amnesia. Mr. Jagdeo did that before with Skeldon. Secondly, when they determine that there should be honoring of promises, they move with haste. Again, Skeldon stands as evidence of this. Thirdly, when leaders swear to do something, only to discover that it can be politically embarrassing, they pretend or feign memory loss and do absolutely nothing.
This is what Mr. Jagdeo has done with the Canje and Kaieteur oil blocks. He is silent. He is distant from his prior promise. He feigns ignorance because of the many illegalities which were committed. We remind the Vice President: honourable men honour their word. Your word is your bond! It must not be broken. Ever!
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles