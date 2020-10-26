Guyana‘s COVID-19 cases now over 4,000 – 3,000 recover

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases bringing the overall confirmed total to 4,023.

According to the daily COVID-19 dashboard, of the new cases, Region Two has three, Region Four-17, Region Seven-two, and Region Eight -three, while Regions One and Ten have one each.

Though the MOH‘s board pointed to an increase in the confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Guyana, it also disclosed that 3,000 persons recovered from the pandemic.

Additionally, the Ministry noted there are 15 persons in the Intensive Care Unit; 788 persons on home isolation and 101 persons isolated at Government’s institution and 38 persons on quarantine.

So far, a total of 18,417 persons have been tested for COVID-19.

In total, 119 persons have died.