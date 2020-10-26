Latest update October 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. will only accept high quality work – Edghill

Oct 26, 2020 News

…Delays on Sheriff/Mandela expansion project

Kaieteur News – Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, has said Government will only give its approval for high quality works from the ongoing Sheriff-Mandela road expansion project.
While he is satisfied with some of the outcomes to date, Minister Edghill maintained that the process needs to be accelerated since it is way behind schedule, according to a release from Government.

The Sheriff-Mandela project in 2019.

The Minister highlighted concerns about the delays and inconveniences residents and businesses are faced with due to the unfinished work.
“While we do infrastructural development and maintained economic activity, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our people is paramount importance … we have a very competent project engineer on-site and the supervisory consultant. I am continuing to engage them,” he said
The project now has six sub-contractors; five of whom are Guyanese. The last is a Trinidadian company focusing mainly on drainage works.
Minister Edghill said milling and installation of the first trial of 300 square metres of asphalt should have already commenced and this will allow for the paving of the thoroughfares to begin shortly.
“Because it’s a seven-kilometre stretch of work, there is still room for more human resources. Both in terms of the Chinese experts as well as local sub-contractors to get some work done,” the Public Works Minister added.
Moving ahead, he said there would be a revised date of completion after a full assessment of the project is done. He hopes to arrive at a reasonable timeline.
“We have lost some months because of COVID-19. We have to take that into consideration. They were unable to get some of their experts who went home to China. We are going to have another in house meeting,” the Minister said.
There are ongoing works at several sites en route to the ending point. The project begins at the junction of Sheriff Street and Rupert Craig Highway and finishes at DSL junction, Ruimveldt Industrial Estate.
The project is valued at over US$30M and was awarded to China’s Sinohydro Corporation Limited.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

NAMILCO and RHTY&SC continue to carve out empowering relationship

NAMILCO and RHTY&SC continue to carve out empowering

Oct 26, 2020

In September 2019, the National Milling Company of Guyana. Ltd (NAMILCO) took on the challenge of being the official sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) First Division...
Read More
GFF establishes Marketing Committee for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Concacaf Gold Cup 2021

GFF establishes Marketing Committee for FIFA...

Oct 26, 2020

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth,...

Oct 25, 2020

Essequibo female cricketer Divine Ross says involvement in cricket aided her success at CSEC

Essequibo female cricketer Divine Ross says...

Oct 25, 2020

Multi talented Niran Bissu successful in CXC and CAPE Exams

Multi talented Niran Bissu successful in CXC and...

Oct 24, 2020

Chess Federation receive $300,000 from GAICO Construction

Chess Federation receive $300,000 from GAICO...

Oct 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019