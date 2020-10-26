GFF establishes Marketing Committee for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Concacaf Gold Cup 2021

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has appointed a Marketing Committee for the Guyana Senior Men’s National Team’s participation in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 that will be responsible for promoting the brand of the Golden Jaguars, coordinating public engagements, and facilitating the creation of commercial sponsorship investments and

corporate social responsibility partnerships.

The five-member committee, whose mandate will be for one year, is an ad hoc one in accordance with Article 56 of the GFF Constitution and consists of Ms. Lisa Ahmad, who is the Chairwoman, Mr. Dion Innis, Mr. Dustanni Barrow, Mr. Roger Roopchand, and Mr. Orin Walton.

Commenting on the committee’s role, Chairwoman Ms. Ahmad said: As a sports enthusiast, it gives me great pleasure to serve as chair for this committee, which was set up with the aim of establishing strategic partnerships with an intent to generate interest in the area of football.

Our TOR is very clear and our mandate is to place the Golden Jaguars at the forefront of football not only in Guyana but on the world stage.

In an invited comment, President of the GFF, Wayne Forde, remarked: “The international successes of the Guyana Golden Jaguars over the past few years have significantly elevated the profile and visibility of our flagship brand. We have seen very encouraging evidence of how this has helped to promote Guyana as an attractive tropical destination, along with the consequential positive benefits to the international reputation of the GFF. What is critical now, is that we engage the broader Guyana society here at home and abroad in ways that encourage greater support for the team and identification with the brand. There is also a plethora of commercial opportunities and relationships that will have to be carefully cultivated, leveraged and managed.

The GFF Marketing Committee will be tasked with the responsibility for developing the strategies, policies and programmes to achieve these objectives. I take this opportunity to say thank you to Chairperson Ms. Lisa Amhad and her colleagues for their generous support to Football.”