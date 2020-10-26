Duo accused of executing key witness in K/News grenade attack walk free

Kaieteur News – Two men accused of gunning down a man in front of his five-year-old daughter and wife on the East Bank Public Road at Eccles, in middle of the busy traffic early last year, have walked.

Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Friday discharged the capital offence of murder against Devon Allen, 31, of 148 Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown and Roderick Thomas, 29, of William Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

They were on remand for the murder of taxi driver, Kelvin Walters, who was executed on January 22, 2019, at Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

When the matter was called for ruling in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, Magistrate Marcus upheld a no-case submission that was presented to the court by the accused attorneys, stating that there is not sufficient evidence against their clients.

The Magistrate then discharged the capital offence of murder against Allen and Thomas.

According to reports, investigators believe that both men, who were nursing broken left legs, were injured when Walters rammed his car into their motorcycle just as they shot him.

Walters was gunned down at around 19:30 hrs on the day in question, while driving south along the eastern carriageway of the East Bank Demerara Public Road.

Police said that he was in the vicinity of Two Brothers Service Station when two men, on a motorcycle, turned in front of his vehicle.

The pillion rider then whipped out a handgun and shot Walters in his face. Although wounded, Walters struck down the suspects, who fled the scene on foot, leaving their motorcycle and a .9mm Taurus pistol, with 14 rounds, at the scene.

Walters was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The injuries the men sustained were said to be consistent with that of a motor vehicle accident. CCTV footage reportedly showed an individual hopping north along the East Bank Public Road.

The deceased was the key witness in the June 2016 Kaieteur News grenade attack case.

A grenade was lobbed in front of the vehicle of the newspaper’s publisher, Glenn Lall, but failed to go off.

The grenade was later removed by explosive experts and detonated safely.

A number of persons were arrested.