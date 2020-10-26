Latest update October 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Deplorable ‘Six head gym’

Oct 26, 2020 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,
I am writing this letter hoping that this matter would reach the right authority to get some attention. I am very disheartened to see the state of the ‘Six Head Gym’ known as ‘The Young Achievers Gym’ also. This gym has produced some of Guyana’s finest boxers and it is tragic to see how the previous government had allow it to deteriorate.
I have seen multiple calls to the authorities to help, but no action pertaining to the same. It was then President Bharrat Jagdeo who opened this gym many years ago after Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis triumph to a first world title. This gym was supposed to serve the community in many capacities, such as a training center for the young people in the community. I was appalled in March when I went there to vote, it was filthy and utterly disgraceful to behold. Mind you, pensioners, prior to Covid-19, had to go there to uplift their pension. The gym is now surrounded by bushes and small structures dominate the outskirts.
I once more make a call to the Ministry of Sports to intervene.
Yours truly,
Concern citizen

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

NAMILCO and RHTY&SC continue to carve out empowering relationship

NAMILCO and RHTY&SC continue to carve out empowering

Oct 26, 2020

In September 2019, the National Milling Company of Guyana. Ltd (NAMILCO) took on the challenge of being the official sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) First Division...
Read More
GFF establishes Marketing Committee for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Concacaf Gold Cup 2021

GFF establishes Marketing Committee for FIFA...

Oct 26, 2020

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth,...

Oct 25, 2020

Essequibo female cricketer Divine Ross says involvement in cricket aided her success at CSEC

Essequibo female cricketer Divine Ross says...

Oct 25, 2020

Multi talented Niran Bissu successful in CXC and CAPE Exams

Multi talented Niran Bissu successful in CXC and...

Oct 24, 2020

Chess Federation receive $300,000 from GAICO Construction

Chess Federation receive $300,000 from GAICO...

Oct 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019