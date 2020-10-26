Deplorable ‘Six head gym’

Latest update October 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 26, 2020 Letters
DEAR EDITOR,
I am writing this letter hoping that this matter would reach the right authority to get some attention. I am very disheartened to see the state of the ‘Six Head Gym’ known as ‘The Young Achievers Gym’ also. This gym has produced some of Guyana’s finest boxers and it is tragic to see how the previous government had allow it to deteriorate.
I have seen multiple calls to the authorities to help, but no action pertaining to the same. It was then President Bharrat Jagdeo who opened this gym many years ago after Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis triumph to a first world title. This gym was supposed to serve the community in many capacities, such as a training center for the young people in the community. I was appalled in March when I went there to vote, it was filthy and utterly disgraceful to behold. Mind you, pensioners, prior to Covid-19, had to go there to uplift their pension. The gym is now surrounded by bushes and small structures dominate the outskirts.
I once more make a call to the Ministry of Sports to intervene.
Yours truly,
Concern citizen
Oct 26, 2020In September 2019, the National Milling Company of Guyana. Ltd (NAMILCO) took on the challenge of being the official sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) First Division...
Oct 26, 2020
Oct 25, 2020
Oct 25, 2020
Oct 24, 2020
Oct 24, 2020
Let me adumbrate my philosophy about society which I cling to inflexibly. A society’s people must be concerned first and... more
The PNC/R has no moral authority to speak about electoral reform. By that party’s actions between March and August of 2020,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Anyone who followed the 50th regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]