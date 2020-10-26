Deplorable ‘Six head gym’

DEAR EDITOR,

I am writing this letter hoping that this matter would reach the right authority to get some attention. I am very disheartened to see the state of the ‘Six Head Gym’ known as ‘The Young Achievers Gym’ also. This gym has produced some of Guyana’s finest boxers and it is tragic to see how the previous government had allow it to deteriorate.

I have seen multiple calls to the authorities to help, but no action pertaining to the same. It was then President Bharrat Jagdeo who opened this gym many years ago after Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis triumph to a first world title. This gym was supposed to serve the community in many capacities, such as a training center for the young people in the community. I was appalled in March when I went there to vote, it was filthy and utterly disgraceful to behold. Mind you, pensioners, prior to Covid-19, had to go there to uplift their pension. The gym is now surrounded by bushes and small structures dominate the outskirts.

I once more make a call to the Ministry of Sports to intervene.

Yours truly,

Concern citizen