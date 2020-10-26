Chalkboards erected in several city wards

Latest update October 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 26, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A team, on Saturday, led by Dr. Marcel Hutson, Chief Education Officer; and comprised of teachers- Leanchor Rowland and Caren Charles; Lisa Liza Ryce-Inspector; Kerwyn Jacobs -Technical Facilitator- and Deborah Hutson-District Education Officer, visited the communities of East Ruimveldt, Albouystown, Rasville and Wortmanville to deliver education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chalkboards were erected in the communities along with the distribution of learning materials to assist with education delivery.
Oct 26, 2020In September 2019, the National Milling Company of Guyana. Ltd (NAMILCO) took on the challenge of being the official sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) First Division...
Oct 26, 2020
Oct 25, 2020
Oct 25, 2020
Oct 24, 2020
Oct 24, 2020
Let me adumbrate my philosophy about society which I cling to inflexibly. A society’s people must be concerned first and... more
The PNC/R has no moral authority to speak about electoral reform. By that party’s actions between March and August of 2020,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Anyone who followed the 50th regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]