Chalkboards erected in several city wards

Kaieteur News – A team, on Saturday, led by Dr. Marcel Hutson, Chief Education Officer; and comprised of teachers- Leanchor Rowland and Caren Charles; Lisa Liza Ryce-Inspector; Kerwyn Jacobs -Technical Facilitator- and Deborah Hutson-District Education Officer, visited the communities of East Ruimveldt, Albouystown, Rasville and Wortmanville to deliver education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chalkboards were erected in the communities along with the distribution of learning materials to assist with education delivery.

