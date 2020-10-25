Two more COVID-19 deaths; 34 new cases – MOH

Latest update October 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 25, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the latest fatalities are a 78-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and an 86-year-old man from Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), both of whom died while receiving care at a medical facility. The two fatalities take the death toll from the pandemic to 119.
Additionally, 34 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday which pushed the cases to a total of 3,994. Of the new cases, two were discovered in Region Two, three in Region Three, 21 in Region Four, one in Region Six, two in Region Seven, and five in Region Ten.
Further, the MOH noted that there are 13 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 104 persons in institutional isolation and 790 persons on home isolation. However, the total of 119 deaths was not recorded on the dashboard which includes numbers from Friday.
So far, 2,970 persons have recovered from the disease while 37 persons are in quarantine.
Oct 25, 2020
