Traffic cop killed after slamming into parked trailer

Oct 25, 2020 News

The wrecked car.

Dead: Police Constable, Raul Archer.

Kaieteur News – A traffic rank died last evening after he lost control of his motorcar and slammed into a parked trailer along the Fellowship Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Dead is police constable Raul Archer who was attached to Fort Wellington Police Station. According to the information received by this media house, the officer was off duty at the time and was heading towards Berbice.
Archer, Kaieteur News was told, overtook a vehicle and when he got back in lane allegedly did not see the park trailer and collided with it head on.
The sight was horrendous, the car crushed beyond recognition. Archer died instantly and his body was pulled from the wreckage by public-spirited citizens.

 

