The Oil Fiasco Giveaway calls for an International Investigation

Kaieteur News – Former President, Donald Ramotar, is reported to have said that he did not read what he signed when the Petroleum Agreement for the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks was presented to him for signature. In times gone by, selling out one’s country would be considered like treason and the guilty person having to pay the ultimate price.
Former Natural Resources Minister, Robert Persaud engaged in his clever petro-distancing from President Ramotar and the Agreement and constructs his own spin to weave himself out of the Canje and Kaieteur webs. Even though the Agreement would have been drafted out of his Ministry and under his direction as the political head of the Ministry, as understood, Mr. Persaud’s position is that he did not know the people to whom the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks were sold. Kaieteur News’ position is that he had a duty to inform himself.
Words can hardly describe the conduct of these two men. “Sold” would be too civilised a word, but we cannot escape the appearance of powerful and undeniable absence of national leadership, suspicion of was in other jurisdictions is tantamount to criminal negligence if not conduct and massive hijacking of the oil wealth of the people. Whether Mr. Robert Persaud knew or did not know, for all practical purposes, he was the man assigned to and paid to protect the interest of Guyana and Guyanese. What is unaccounted for, who have cheated Guyanese out of ten of billions in American dollars, and what has been hidden concerning the Canje and Kaieteur Oil Blocks amounts to the worst crimes committed on the country, warranting the ultimate penalty allowed by our country’s laws.
We do not like others to interfere in our national affairs. But the cost of this betrayal of the people’s patrimony, the silence of these key participants, and the unwillingness of the country’s former and present political leaders to investigate this matter leaves us with no option but to call for an international investigation of this fiasco. The Global Witness showed how Trotman gave away some US$55 billion due to incompetence and whatever else in the case of the Stabroek Blocks. The Canje and Kaieteur Blocks are at least in the same league.
