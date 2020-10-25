Latest update October 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sad stories always make me cry!

Oct 25, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News  – Deh gat some people who like fuh read sad story. Water does come to dem eyes when dem read how despite how some people punish, dem still trying fuh mek the most of de limited opportunities dem gat.
But is a strange thing because despite how much dem sorry fuh dem people who going through hard times, when it comes to putting dem hand in dem pocket fuh help dem people, yuh does believe dat dem gat stroke. Dem hand reaching dem eyes fuh wipe away tears but it nah reach inside dem pocket fuh help dem same people wah need help.
Dat is why dem boys does tell people, nah post sad story pun FACEBOOK unless yuh willing fuh opush your hand in yuh pocket and help these people. De same people wah suffering, dem can’t tek you sympathies and go to the corner shop.
Some people does tek sad story fuh fleece other people. Dem gat professional beggars in de country. De ringleader does find an old lady from de countryside and dem does put she fuh stand up near dem traffic lights. Is hard fuh see an old lady like duh stretch out she hand and you nah want to give she some money.
But de money nah going to de old lady. She deh pon commission. It ending up in de ringleader hand. De ringleader just using she fuh get money.
Is de same thing with dah mother wah does have dah young child with she and begging. De child should not be in de hot sun. But the child is there to evoke sympathy. Yuh does want give de mother some money but when you see how she using dah child, yuh does change yuh mind.
Talk half and remember some sad stories gat happy ending.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports

Oct 25, 2020

Hon. Minister Mr. Charles Ramson, The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) presents its compliments and hereby makes an appeal for consideration for the swimming pools (25m and 50m) at the...
Read More
Essequibo female cricketer Divine Ross says involvement in cricket aided her success at CSEC

Essequibo female cricketer Divine Ross says...

Oct 25, 2020

Multi talented Niran Bissu successful in CXC and CAPE Exams

Multi talented Niran Bissu successful in CXC and...

Oct 24, 2020

Chess Federation receive $300,000 from GAICO Construction

Chess Federation receive $300,000 from GAICO...

Oct 24, 2020

Shepherd plans to make full use of unexpected opportunity; replaces injured Bravo for NZ Tour

Shepherd plans to make full use of unexpected...

Oct 23, 2020

BCB starts planning for historic Semi- Professional Tournament in 2021

BCB starts planning for historic Semi-...

Oct 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019