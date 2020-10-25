Sad stories always make me cry!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat some people who like fuh read sad story. Water does come to dem eyes when dem read how despite how some people punish, dem still trying fuh mek the most of de limited opportunities dem gat.

But is a strange thing because despite how much dem sorry fuh dem people who going through hard times, when it comes to putting dem hand in dem pocket fuh help dem people, yuh does believe dat dem gat stroke. Dem hand reaching dem eyes fuh wipe away tears but it nah reach inside dem pocket fuh help dem same people wah need help.

Dat is why dem boys does tell people, nah post sad story pun FACEBOOK unless yuh willing fuh opush your hand in yuh pocket and help these people. De same people wah suffering, dem can’t tek you sympathies and go to the corner shop.

Some people does tek sad story fuh fleece other people. Dem gat professional beggars in de country. De ringleader does find an old lady from de countryside and dem does put she fuh stand up near dem traffic lights. Is hard fuh see an old lady like duh stretch out she hand and you nah want to give she some money.

But de money nah going to de old lady. She deh pon commission. It ending up in de ringleader hand. De ringleader just using she fuh get money.

Is de same thing with dah mother wah does have dah young child with she and begging. De child should not be in de hot sun. But the child is there to evoke sympathy. Yuh does want give de mother some money but when you see how she using dah child, yuh does change yuh mind.

Talk half and remember some sad stories gat happy ending.