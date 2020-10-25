P&P Insurance and Lion’s Club gives donation to orphanage

Kaieteur News – On Sunday last, the Shaheed’s Girls Orphanage was presented with supplies from the Diamond Grove Lions Club and P&P Insurance Brokers, to assist with the day to day operations of the facility.

Donated were dry goods, laundry detergents, sanitization supplies, breakfast and snacks items, along with personal care items.

The orphanage is home to 30 girls ages 15 to 18. Receiving the donation was Ms. Bacchus, the home’s caretaker, who extended her gratitude to this timely donation and noted that due to the present COVID-19 pandemic, the children are not permitted to be out of the building whenever visitors are on the premises.

Ms. Anupa Lall, who presented the donation on behalf of Mr. Vikash Panday, Director of P&P Insurance Brokers, expressed that she was delighted and honoured in being able to contribute to the cause. Ms. Lall also indicated that Mr. Bishwa Panday, Managing Director of P&P Insurance has pledged his continuous support of and partnership with the Lions Club in the future.

Lastly, the Diamond-Grove Lions Club thanked both Bishwa Panday and Vikash Panday for their continued support to the club.