Pedal cyclist struck down, killed on Golden Fleece Public Road

Latest update October 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 25, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A pedal cyclist was struck down and killed on the Golden Fleece Public Road, Essequibo Coast, last Saturday evening.
The now dead man has been identified as Otam, resident of Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast.
The accident occurred sometime around 18:25 hrs last Saturday evening. Reports are that the man was heading home on his pedal cycle at the time of the accident. Otam was reportedly heading in the northern direction along the road.
At the said time, a motorcar, which is believed to have been driven by a resident of the same community, was also proceeding in the same direction, allegedly at a fast rate.
Kaieteur News understands that the driver collided with the rear end of the cycle. As a result of the impact, the cyclist fell on to the roadway where he sustained injuries to his head and neck. The man was picked up and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver on the other hand was taken into police custody and is presently assisting with investigations.
Oct 25, 2020Hon. Minister Mr. Charles Ramson, The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) presents its compliments and hereby makes an appeal for consideration for the swimming pools (25m and 50m) at the...
Oct 25, 2020
Oct 24, 2020
Oct 24, 2020
Oct 23, 2020
Oct 23, 2020
Kaieteur News – I don’t know if it is correct to say that the dust has been settled on the five-month old election... more
Kaieteur News – During the contest for the election of the Leader of the People’s National Congress/Reform which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Anyone who followed the 50th regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]