Pedal cyclist struck down, killed on Golden Fleece Public Road

Oct 25, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A pedal cyclist was struck down and killed on the Golden Fleece Public Road, Essequibo Coast, last Saturday evening.

The now dead man has been identified as Otam, resident of Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast.
The accident occurred sometime around 18:25 hrs last Saturday evening. Reports are that the man was heading home on his pedal cycle at the time of the accident. Otam was reportedly heading in the northern direction along the road.

At the said time, a motorcar, which is believed to have been driven by a resident of the same community, was also proceeding in the same direction, allegedly at a fast rate.

Kaieteur News understands that the driver collided with the rear end of the cycle. As a result of the impact, the cyclist fell on to the roadway where he sustained injuries to his head and neck. The man was picked up and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver on the other hand was taken into police custody and is presently assisting with investigations.

 

