NPTAB opens over 700 bids (Con’t)

Kaieteur News – Following the passage of the emergency $330B budget, the government is now in a rush to expend the remainder of funds on projects before the end of this fiscal year. With this, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Tuesday opened ¬¬¬¬¬over 725 bids for 65 major governmental projects at their Ministry of Finance office on Main and Urquhart Streets. Below are the companies and their bids.

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement of new vehicle- GPS.

Procurement of tools and equipment- GPS.

Ministry of Education (MoE)

Construction of nursery school- Mon Repos, Marty’s Ville.

Supply, delivery, installation and testing of equipment-Lot 1: Manual and power, tools and electrical

equipment; Lot 2:Mechanical machinery; Lot 3: Office equipment, Upper Corentyne Industrial Training Centre.

Supply, delivery, installation and testing of machinery, tools and equipment: Lot 1: Manual and power tools; Lot 2: Mechanical machinery; Lot 3: Office equipment for New Amsterdam Technical Institute.

Supply, delivery, installation and testing of equipment for Guyana Industrial Training Centre.

Construction of science lab for Brickdam Secondary School.

Rehabilitation of admin building, phase two- Georgetown Smyth Street.

Supply, delivery, installation and testing of tools and equipment- Lot 1: Scientific tools; Lot 2: Power tools and electrical equipment for the Government Technical Institute.

Supply, delivery, installation and testing of tools and equipment: Lot 1- Power tools and electrical equipment; Lot 2- Administrative items; Lot 3- Welding, fabrication carpentry and joinery tools; Lot 4- Mechanical for Essequibo Technical Institute.

Supply, delivery, installation and testing of equipment: Lot 1- Administrative items; Lot 2- Electrical & mechanical: Lot 3- Hydraulic and block-making machines for Leonora Technical Vocational Training Centre.

Supply and delivery of home-based learning packages- Department of Education.

Construction of drainage and irrigation structures at West Watooka, Linden.

Provision of consultancy services for design and supervision of pump station within Regions Two, Five and Six in four lots.

Consultancy services for the design review and supervision of construction of dams and drainage and irrigation structures at West Watooka, Linden.

Ministry of Agriculture- NDIA

Provision of consultancy services for design, supervision and road within Regions Three, Four, Five and Six in four lots.

Supply of steel sheet plies.

Procurement of two 80 Cusec mobile pumps.

Procurement of engine for the 120 Cusec mobile pumps.

Operation, services and monitoring of NDIA mini excavators in Region Five.

Consultancy services for the design for the upgrading Georgetown drainage system and infrastructure and supervisor of construction, phase one, North Road concrete drain.

Rehabilitation of relied channel at Glass House, Potosie, West Bank Demerara, Region Three.