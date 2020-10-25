Latest update October 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. and Opposition building a house WITHOUT a plan

Oct 25, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Guyana took a US$20M loan from the World Bank and part of that money was used to hire a law firm to review our oil laws. But Guyana has not yet established policy guidelines for the oil and gas sector.
This is equivalent to Granger building a house without a plan.
The contract of the firm hired to revise our laws, we are told it is being fine-tuned at present. This is like Granger discussing with the contractor the price of the building, when it is going to be completed etc. without knowing what kind of house he wants.
Everybody knows that if you are building a house, you have to be able to tell the contractor about the design, size and materials to be used in the construction. You have to provide specifications about the inside and outside of the house.
It is the same principle when it comes to revising laws. The law firm undertaking the revisions, must be guided on how to safeguard and protect Guyana’s interests.
They have to be instructed as to what should be put into the revised laws so as, for example, to increase transparency, maximise the country’s financial returns, guarantee environmental safety, encourage local content and avoid the resource curse.
Those are some of the key features that should be part of the revised laws and regulations.
WITHOUT A POLICY, GUYANESE WILL BE DOOMED.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports

Oct 25, 2020

Hon. Minister Mr. Charles Ramson, The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) presents its compliments and hereby makes an appeal for consideration for the swimming pools (25m and 50m) at the...
Read More
Essequibo female cricketer Divine Ross says involvement in cricket aided her success at CSEC

Essequibo female cricketer Divine Ross says...

Oct 25, 2020

Multi talented Niran Bissu successful in CXC and CAPE Exams

Multi talented Niran Bissu successful in CXC and...

Oct 24, 2020

Chess Federation receive $300,000 from GAICO Construction

Chess Federation receive $300,000 from GAICO...

Oct 24, 2020

Shepherd plans to make full use of unexpected opportunity; replaces injured Bravo for NZ Tour

Shepherd plans to make full use of unexpected...

Oct 23, 2020

BCB starts planning for historic Semi- Professional Tournament in 2021

BCB starts planning for historic Semi-...

Oct 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019