Latest update October 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon got the nerve to tell us Guyana will lose $$billions

Oct 25, 2020 News

3rd WELL PAYARA

Kaieteur News – Imagine yuh gat 10 water bottle factories around the world. Dem ah mek 5000 bottle water ah day, which costing dem between $40 to $50 per bottle. De 5000 bottle is wah dem have customer for.

Yuh come to Guyana and set up two factories and the cost is only $8 a bottle. But fuh supply yuh customers wid dat 5000 bottle, yuh need to set up one more factory.

What would you do wid dem factories dat is costing you $40 to $50? You would obviously shut dem down and concentrate here in Guyana where it is cheaper so you can have bigger profits. Na true?

This is exactly wah ExxonMobil did. Dem sell out everything in Norway, Nigeria, Australia, and Malaysia. Dem also seh dem want fuh get rid of dem operation in Chad and Equatorial Guinea. Dem also reduce some of their rigs in the Permian Basin in America.

Dem even reduce spending on its operations in the USA just to focus on Guyana.

Liza One and Liza Two are like the two factories established to produce oil at the cheaper rate. But it wants another oil pumping factory called Payara. It requires government approval for this. If it doesn’t get de 3rd well, Payara, it would hurt its bottom-line.

To the PPP/C government, this is a golden opportunity to secure the deal that Guyana deserves.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports

Open Letter to the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports

Oct 25, 2020

Hon. Minister Mr. Charles Ramson, The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) presents its compliments and hereby makes an appeal for consideration for the swimming pools (25m and 50m) at the...
Read More
Essequibo female cricketer Divine Ross says involvement in cricket aided her success at CSEC

Essequibo female cricketer Divine Ross says...

Oct 25, 2020

Multi talented Niran Bissu successful in CXC and CAPE Exams

Multi talented Niran Bissu successful in CXC and...

Oct 24, 2020

Chess Federation receive $300,000 from GAICO Construction

Chess Federation receive $300,000 from GAICO...

Oct 24, 2020

Shepherd plans to make full use of unexpected opportunity; replaces injured Bravo for NZ Tour

Shepherd plans to make full use of unexpected...

Oct 23, 2020

BCB starts planning for historic Semi- Professional Tournament in 2021

BCB starts planning for historic Semi-...

Oct 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019