US$200K CT scanner now operational at New Amsterdam Hospital

Kaieteur News – A Computerized Tomography (CT) scanner that has been in storage for the past few years, is now operational and will be used for patients in need of diagnostic in Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne). According to information released by the Ministry of Health, the vital piece of medical equipment has been installed and “is ready to use at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.”

The use of the scanner will be free of cost to the public and is expected to bring immeasurable relief to persons. In the past persons were forced to travel out of Berbice to access the radio technology service, however, after a visit to Berbice, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, made a commitment to have it up and running.

Regional Health Officer of Region Six, Dr. Vishalya Sharma, stressed the importance of having the CT scanner operational. He said that such machines are critical in diagnosing illnesses “like muscle and bone disorders, such as bone tumours and fractures. It pinpoints the location of a tumour, infection, or blood clot to guide doctors for the next procedures”.

She disclosed that RAD-AID International, in 2016, handed over the new CT scanner, valued at approximately US$200,000, to the then Ministry of Public Health but the equipment was never installed and operationalised.

Appreciation was given to the various technical and support teams that worked to ensure that all the necessary specifications were met and that the machine became fully functional.

“The Ministry of Health thanks RAD-AID International; Dr. ZulfiKar Bux, Head of Accident and Emergency, and Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey, Director of Medical Services [both of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC)], and the Public Works Department of the Regional Democratic Council of Region Six. A big thank you also to the team from Radiology Services in Georgetown and New Amsterdam,” said Dr. Sharma.

The scanner was installed and began working on Wednesday.