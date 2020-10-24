Trump’s state of denial is of great concern to America and the world

Dear Editor,

The final US Presidential election debate is over (the second one was cancelled) and the horses are off (election will be on Nov. 3rd). The winner or loser from last night doesn’t matter, what matters is, will America be better under the next President? It was held at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University, in Nashville, TN, and it was a more subdued affair. Perhaps, the presence and purpose of a “mute” button, did make quite a difference. After walking out on an earlier interview this week with “Sixty Minutes” Lesley Stahl, President Donald Trump behaved much better with the moderator, Kristen Welker, NBC news correspondent, than he did from the first debate with the moderator, Chris Wallace, Fox News anchor. President Trump even praised Welker and Wallace admitted that he was “jealous” of her. This civility displayed by Trump, who lied more but was fluid, allowed Biden to outlay his plans. His interview with “Sixty Minutes” was reminiscent of PNCR’s Volda Lawrence. Trump had told Lesley Stahl that he was not okay with being asked tough questions but she can “bring it on.” Volda Lawrence did use those very words to challenge the PPP/C Party back in 2018 to put the No Confidence Motion (NCM) to a vote. They lost due to Charrandass’ “yes, yes, yes” vote of conscience. Trump further exhibited his condescension and ego when he told Lesley Stahl, “I am President, you’re not!”

Some 21 million viewers from the second debate were anxiously awaiting his answer on the coronavirus pandemic and again, he was cavalier, careless, callous and cold. His answer was, “We’re learning to live with it.” Joe Biden’s retort, “People are learning to die with it.” Joe Biden, the Democrat Presidential Candidate, had a good parting shot with this slug, “Two hundred twenty thousand Americans dead. If you hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this: Anyone who is responsible for not taking control- in fact, saying I take no responsibility initially- anyone that is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.” Whenever President Trump is questioned by reporters on what are his plans for his second term if he wins, his answer is always a nonchalant absurdity, dismissive of any concern and mockingly responsive, replying with, “ more of the same.”

It is interesting to note, how the current events unfolding over the past twelve months have made quite a big difference in influencing Americans to vary their opinions on social issues and persuade them to decide on whom they should cast their votes for in the coming election due less than two weeks away. Trump’s initial refusal to acknowledge the COVID-19 presence, dangers and immediate shut-down, is first and foremost on the table. His handling of the situation has resulted in a death toll of over two hundred and twenty thousand lives so far. His late stimulus package and holding another in abeyance has caused tremendous hardship as a relief measure. His state of denial is of great concern to America and the world. Trump’s macro and micro economic policies are questionable and unacceptable. His foreign policies and relationship are uncomfortable. The world views him with a sad vision of which, large numbers of Americans are ashamed of. Trump’s personal business is of much concern to all, especially his astonishing tax revelations. Not paying taxes for many years and only a few hundred for the last couple years, which is less than the average Joe Bloke, is perplexing, confusing and ridiculous to the man in the street. The “Black Lives Matter” movement has caused a huge down turn from all races. The cruel killing of many Blacks by white police has stampeded another revolution throughout America. Trump’s “white supremacy” embracement has contributed to chastising his popularity and his racial insinuations has caused a downward slide in the poll. Women are being turned away from him because of his non-recognition for women as a challenger, especially non-Caucasian ones. Trump’s aloofness and bombastic behavior has also attributed to another reason for people leaving his caucus. His “implications” with the mail-voting system is yet one more turning point. Trump has upset the Hispanic community with his reckless and heartless treatment for “immigrants.” Separating children from their parents did not go down well either. Trump’s conflicting and convoluting response as to whether he will provide a peaceful transfer should he lose, is a “gravy” issue.

Are the afore-mentioned enough to provide a deciding winner? The world has to wait and see, hoping that something uneventful and not anticipated does not occur! Does it make a difference who wins or loses the election to Guyana? Guyana and the US have already pledged too many commitments and the current US Ambassador, the honourable and impeccable Sarah-Ann Lynch, is perpetually looking for avenues to resolve and assist this nation. She has a genuine profound interest to help in the upliftment of Guyanese welfare. Will the next US administration make any difference? What’s your take?

Yours truly,

Jai Lall