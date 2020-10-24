Latest update October 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ramotar agreed to repay donations made by Canje owners

Oct 24, 2020 News

Former President Donald Ramotar.

Sole shareholder of Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas, Edris Kamal Dookie.

“The fleecing of Guyana ” Series…

Kaieteur News – On March 4, 2015, former President and Minister of Petroleum, Donald Ramotar, signed away the Canje block to Mid-Atlantic Oil and Gas, agreeing that if the owners of the block were ever to make donations or contributions to organizations in country, they can request Guyana to repay every cent.
In Annex C of the Contract, which speaks to Accounting Procedure, it states that “donations and contributions to organizations in Guyana” are “cost recoverable only with Approval of the Minister”.
In effect, for any donation the oil companies make, Guyana is footing the bill.
Such donations would fall under a company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), constituted by any charitable and philanthropic giveaways. In this regard, any material donated to an orphanage or school, or funding for local sporting events, such as cricket matches, could be recovered by the companies owning the Canje block.
When Ramotar signed the contract, the award went only to Mid-Atlantic. Since then, ExxonMobil, JHI Associates and Total SA have also farmed in.
All four of these companies sponsored the Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit and Exhibition (GIPEX) at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston last year. That sponsorship is recoverable.

Former Minister of Natural Resources, Robert Persaud.

ExxonMobil and JHI Associates both sponsored the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the Hero Caribbean Premier League cricket last year, and are sponsors this year as well. They can request that money be repaid to them by the Government.
The Queen’s College 2019 Math Institute Summer Camp that Mid-Atlantic sponsored could appear as a line-item for the company to be repaid for, as well.
These mentions make up only fragments of what oil companies spend on CSR.ExxonMobil alone had said mid-2019 that its total donations under CSR in Guyana since 2015 had reached US$3.6M. All of that is recoverable. Every other line item that oil companies recover under their agreement lessens Guyana’s share of the revenues from the sale of its oil.
This adds to the list of poor provisions in the Canje contract which result in severe revenue losses for Guyana. Kaieteur News’ coverage in the past week has found that Ramotar agreed that the Canje owners would pay no taxes.

Guyana is effectively paying for ExxonMobil’s and JHI’s sponsorship of the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ CPL cricket campaigns.

He specifically also agreed to charge them no capital gains tax. So even though 87.5 percent of the block was sold by the original owner, Guyana did not benefit. Despite Mid-Atlantic making a lot of money off its sale of the block, Guyana got no signing bonus when it signed the block away to Mid-Atlantic.
Ramotar gave Mid-Atlantic the right to explore despite the company having no insurance to foot the disasters which occur in this industry. He also agreed to indebt Guyana GY$100M in pre-contract costs to the company, with no explanation of what the money is for. He also agreed that Guyana would repay every cent of the one percent royalty rate in the contract.
There are many more lopsided provisions in this award, signed away by Ramotar and advised by former Minister of Natural Resources, Robert Persaud. Just weeks before the 2015 General and Regional Elections, Ramotar handed the Canje block to an inexperienced company with no capability to acquire and develop the ultra deepwater block. The award and its subsequent farm-ins are wrought with red flags, but the government remains silent on the matter, for which its numerous red flags warrant investigation.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Multi talented Niran Bissu successful in CXC and CAPE Exams

Multi talented Niran Bissu successful in CXC and CAPE Exams

Oct 24, 2020

Represents Guyana in Table Tennis and Cricket By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – National Junior Table Tennis player and National U-17 Leg-spinning all-rounder 17-year-old Niran Bissu has reaped...
Read More
Chess Federation receive $300,000 from GAICO Construction

Chess Federation receive $300,000 from GAICO...

Oct 24, 2020

Shepherd plans to make full use of unexpected opportunity; replaces injured Bravo for NZ Tour

Shepherd plans to make full use of unexpected...

Oct 23, 2020

BCB starts planning for historic Semi- Professional Tournament in 2021

BCB starts planning for historic Semi-...

Oct 23, 2020

Aliann Pompey elected as EXCO member of World Oympians Association

Aliann Pompey elected as EXCO member of World...

Oct 23, 2020

Shepherd replaces injured Bravo in T20 squad

Shepherd replaces injured Bravo in T20 squad

Oct 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • I WISH

    Kaieteur News – I would love to live to one hundred years. Beyond that my limbs and joints would have become calcified,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019