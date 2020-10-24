Private criminal charges dropped against Lowenfield – State charges remain

Kaieteur News – The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C, has withdrawn the private criminal charges that were filed against the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield. This is according to Lowenfield’s attorney, Nigel Hughes.

Remaining now are the six electoral fraud charges that were instituted against Lowenfield last week Monday by the Guyana Police Force (GPF). Those six charges are: three counts of misconduct in public office and three counts of forgery. Lowenfield was released on a total of $300,000, bail for those charges and next month the matter will continue.

Lowenfield yesterday made another appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Faith McGusty, for the continuation of the three private charges that alleged fraud, misconduct in public office and breach of public trust.

While speaking with reporters outside the courthouse yesterday, Hughes stated that the court was informed that the DPP has taken the decision to withdraw the three private criminal charges that were filed against Lowenfield on June 30, 2020 by People’s Progressive Party (PPP) member, Desmond Morian, and The New Movement Party (TNM) executive, Dr. Daniel Josh Kanhai.

Kaieteur News was informed that the private criminal charges were withdrawn because the State has instituted similar charges against Lowenfield.

Under Article 187 (1) (c) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, the DPP has the power to discontinue the charges against Lowenfield.

According to Article 187:1, “The Director of Public Prosecutions (referred to in this article as ‘the Director’) shall have power in any case in which he or she considers it desirable to do so – (a) to institute and undertake criminal proceedings against any person before any court, other than a court martial, in respect of any offence against the law of Guyana; (b) to take over and continue any such criminal proceedings that may have been instituted by any other person or authority; and (c) to discontinue at any stage before judgment is delivered any such criminal proceedings instituted or undertaken by him or her or any other person or authority.”

Police had announced last August that they will be conducting a comprehensive investigation into the criminal conduct of Lowenfield; the Returning Officer of Region Four, Clairmont Mingo; and others in relation to the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections and the events that followed.

During the ongoing probe, several GECOM officials were arrested and put before the court for electoral fraud charges.