Prime suspect in custody after attack on CJ’s premises

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested the prime suspect in Wednesday’s attack on the home of the Chief Justice (ag), Roxanne George-Wiltshire.

Kaieteur News had reported that Guyana’s law enforcement agencies were on high alert after a lone suspect brandishing what appeared to be a ‘toy gun’ stormed the home of the CJ.

Officers close to the investigation have since confirmed that four persons had in fact launched the attack. However, it was only one person who entered the premises and accosted the two ranks on duty with the toy gun.

Sources also disclosed that the investigating ranks from the Major Crime Unit (MCU) have taken control of the case as the investigation continues.

Police had detailed that around 2pm, the two officers were on duty when one left to use the washroom facilities and the other was pounced upon by a male suspect.

He was said to be 5 feet, 4 inches tall; slim built, dark in complexion and clothed in a black short pants with a white t-shirt tied around his face. In his hand, he held what appeared, at the time, to be a black handgun.

Police said that the suspect approached the lone rank and pointed the gun in her direction and fired a punch at her but missed.

The officer then called out for her colleague who was in the garage of the building, armed with a .38 revolver.

The rank immediately responded, and after seeing the man with the suspected handgun pointed in his direction, ducked to take cover.

According to the police, the suspect then dropped the ‘gun’, and ran in a northerly direction, jumping over a fence to make good his escape. The weapon was picked up and discovered to be a mere toy.

No one was injured during the incident.

It was reported that the CJ’s neighbour hosts an abundance of CCTV cameras; however it is unclear whether footage detailing the ordeal was obtained.

Also, this publication was unable to ascertain whether the CJ was at home at the time.

The incident raised several concerns as it occurred just one day before the Chief Justice was slated to start the case management procedure into the March 2020 election petition filed by the A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition.