Multi talented Niran Bissu successful in CXC and CAPE Exams

Represents Guyana in Table Tennis and Cricket

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – National Junior Table Tennis player and National U-17 Leg-spinning all-rounder 17-year-old Niran Bissu has reaped success in his academic pursuits. In another accomplishment story which proves if you really want it and work hard you could excel in sports and academics, the Queens College Student got three 1s and a 2 in his CAPE Exams this year after achieving seven grade 1s, three 2s and two 3s in his CXC Exams last year.

In a technological age, more and more of the young athletes continue to debunk the notion held by many that those who excel in sports are the ‘dunces’ which influence some Teachers to be reluctant in placing importance in sport as an extra curriculum activity.

“I think education should always be prioritized over sports and as much as I hate to say this sometimes things don’t always work out for the best. So ensuring you have an education before indulging in sports would be like insurance.

You will have your education to rely on if sports don’t work out. Sports to me was like an escape from the routine life of just going to school, going home and doing work. It was like what people would call a happy place for me.

So anyone finding that for themselves would be great. It does not have to be sports….it can be anything” Bissu stressed who has already applied to attend the University of Guyana (UG).

He was born on June29, 2003 and is the son of Nigel and Rhiana Bissu and is one three children, Including a girl.

The multi-talented Bissu grew up at Summer Set Court on the East Bank Demerara Village of Herstelling and attended Maes Primary, St Rose’s High School and Queens College. “As a small boy I travelled a lot with my dad who was a cricketer. So most weekends I would go with him to his games and that sparked my interest in cricket” explained Bissu.

He informed that sports was a very big thing at Maes. While his dad sparked his interest in cricket, the Physical Education Teacher at Maes; 67-year-old Mooniram Persaud ignited his interest in Table Tennis.

“Mr Mooniram is the reason I am where I am in Tennis. I started playing Tennis at Maes and went on to play for Guyana” said Bissu, who disclosed that if he had to choose between cricket and Tennis it would have to be cricket.

Bissu, who was always a leg-spinner at school, learnt the art of leg-spin bowling from his dad who was a leg-spinner. Bissu joined MYO before moving to Everest where he is presently. He made both his Inter-County debut for Demerara and Guyana at the U-17 level in 2018 after missing out at U-15 level. He played last year for the U-17 team in U-19 Inter-County tournament.

Bissu’s best bowling for Demerara is 4-11 while his highest score is an unbeaten 72 on debut.

“My most memorable match is my inter-county debut because it was my first match and I got the Man-of-the-Match award” disclosed Bissu whose favorite sportsmen are Australian cricketers Shane Warne, Bret Lee and Argentine footballer, Lionel Messi.

“I am able to balance school work and both sports because ever since I was small I was exposed to both worlds and I quickly adapted. It just became a normal part of my routine. My biggest challenge I would say is balancing study time and training because after training I would usually be tired and studying right after or doing

assignments was kind of rough” continued Bissu, whose hobbies are watching movies and playing Video games.

Bissu said if he had one wish it would be to become a professional cricketer and to become a role model to the upcoming sports persons. “If I could be anybody for a day I would be Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan” said Bissu, whose favorite food is curried chicken. Bissu spoke about the challenges of playing two sports at the same time.

“It was really hard because I used to train for cricket in the afternoons every day from 3 to 5:30 and train for Tennis from 6 to 9. It was putting a strain on my body physically but I got accustomed to it. It was really tough balancing those two because sometimes tournaments would clash and I would have had to choose which one to play.

I would really like to play both sports for Guyana at the senior level because I grew up loving those two sports. So to get the best of both worlds would be the best thing to happen for me. But I defiantly love cricket more” said Bissu

The confident young man revealed that his most memorable moment in tennis would be winning the U-11 Doubles title in the 2013 Caribbean Championships with Terrence Rausch. When asked who is the best Tennis player he had ever opposed? Bissu responded. “That would be a tough question as there have been many talented players I have come across in the Countries I have visited. But I would say my toughest opponent would be a player from Germany I encountered in America.”

Bissu has been playing Table Tennis for six years and has participated in the North American Open Tournament for the last three years in addition to local tournaments. “I don’t think the level of local Table Tennis is all that high because not many youths find an interest in table tennis. I think what can be done to rectify this issue is to implement table Tennis into PE curriculum in most schools.”

“I would just like to let the upcoming players know or even just the youths, that once you work hard for what you want you will achieve great things in life. Train hard, win easy is what our coach always used to tell us” said Bissu who prefers 50-over cricket over T20s or two innings matches.

Bissu said the biggest set-back for his Sports budding career is the Covid-19 Pandemic. “Well it has prevented me from going to a table tennis tournament in the United States of America and has put a halt to cricket. But I am still training at home” concluded Bissu whose favorite shot is the cover drive and his best way of dismissing a batsman is by pitching one on middle and have him bowled or caught behind.

Bissu thanked his parents, coaches and teachers for their continued support and said he was hoping for sports to restart but reminded that he believes that safety of people is more important than the re-opening of sports.