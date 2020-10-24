It has been a pleasure to work with the Rupununi Miners Association

Dear Editor,

I would be appreciative of you publishing my profound gratitude to the membership of the Rupununi Miners Association (RMA) and the entire mining community of Region Nine (9) for allowing me to serve as their president of the RMA.

Mr. Editor, over these four years of service, I have had the good fortune of gaining vast invaluable knowledge in the areas of mining regulation and good practices, greater appreciation for our indigenous peoples’ culture, interests and concerns, also the importance the mining sector played and continues to play throughout the various communities and the entire Region. Most importantly, the fragile nature of social cohesion within the Region.

Please permit me to highlight some of the positives achieved by the RMA during this period of my tenure, which in my humble opinion, have set the foundation for the association to build upon in order to achieve greater benefits to its members, surrounding communities, Region and by extension, our nation.

The RMA during this period, was able to cultivate an atmosphere of civility, respect and favourable working relationship towards achieving the goals of stakeholders, as opposed to a history of hostility, disdain and distrust. While this is a work in progress, I must take my hat off to Lt.Col. Ward and team for being key towards this positive achievement, also the Romanex Company and the RMA. The RMA has established itself as a recognised and respected organisation to be reckoned with by stakeholders. Mr. Editor, it would be remiss of me not to recognise the hard work, resources and time invested by the Ministry of Natural Resources and its hard working officers in facilitating all stakeholders involved on the Marudi issue so as to achieve amicable solutions to contentious issues.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to some of these key players namely, Ms. Watson, Maj (Ret) Derrick Lawrence and former Minister, Raphael Trotman. Also to the many GGMC officials with whom I’ve had the good fortune to interact with to achieve our successes, however limited.

To the indigenous communities, especially Mr. Nicholas Fredericks and his team from the SRDC for their tolerance, kind and wise words of advice, and most of importantly, their desire to work towards achieving solutions for the benefit of all involved.

Also, to the executives of the Association, I sincerely thank you for your years of strong support and loyalty in the interest of the Association. Particularly, those dedicated individuals (mainly the ladies) who never cower when that extra effort was required. Thanks to these individuals, the RMA can boast as to where it is today. It has been my humble approach to conduct my personal, business affairs and the affairs of the RMA without any sentiments of ethnic, social or political bias, hence my parting advice to my fellow brothers and sisters of the RMA.

To the Takutu family, and my very own family (wife, mom, sisters and brothers), no words can express the gratitude which I feel for the support extended to me and team unconditionally in my quest to be of service to my fellow brothers and sisters of the Association and Rupununi. Finally, it is my fervent desire that the relations and positives mentioned above will be developed upon and blossom to benefit all concern under the new leadership.

Yours truly,

Marlon Johnson