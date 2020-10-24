Guyana moves closer to 4000 mark with 83 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – Guyana has recorded 83 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases of the disease closer to 4000.

In fact, the number stands at 3,960 as of October 23, 2020 with a death toll of 117. According to the Ministry of Health’s dashboard, 13 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 40 are now in institutional quarantine; 112 in institutional isolation and 795 are in home isolation.

To date, a total of 2,923 persons have recovered from the virus. The numbers were taken from 17,841 tests that have been conducted thus far.