Eight Success squatters injured after tree falls

Oct 24, 2020

The fallen tree

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force yesterday reported that eight squatters residing at Success, East Coast Demerara were injured after a tree fell.
According to an official police report at around 2:10 pm yesterday the tree situated on a dam running east-west fell on a group of squatters who were sitting on a “make-shift” structure nearby.
All eight of the injured persons were said to be females.
According to the report, one of the women received serious injuries and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was admitted to the Accident and Emergency Unit. The police said that the seven others received minor and serious injuries to the head, feet, arm and other parts of their bodies and were assisted by law enforcement officers and transported to the GPHC.
The injured persons are: 25-year-old Dallyan Donald; 34-year-old Shevon Bell; 33-year-old Pinky Benjamin; a person whose name was given as “Smart”- age unknown; 46-year-old Sunita Persaud; Nafeeza Persaud whose age is also unknown; 47-year-old Nalini Lalland and 40-year-old Sonia Nazir.
Their conditions are being monitored.
A senior official at the hospital confirmed that eight persons in total were injured and admitted to receive treatment. However, the official said that none of the persons received serious injuries even though the police report stated that persons were seriously injured.
Further, the police in their report stated that no work was being conducted in the area by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) when the incident occurred. The land on which the squatters reside belongs to GuySuCo and the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) and is being used to cultivate new cane species in light of the Enmore/ La Bonne Intention Estates set for reopening soon.
Kaieteur News understands the tree was located in one of the fields currently being flooded by GuySuCo to “flush out the squatters”.

