Chess Federation receive $300,000 from GAICO Construction

On Tuesday last, the Guyana Chess Federation, (GCF) received welcomed financial support from GAICO Construction Company, intensifying the Federation’s efforts without risk in the midst of the pandemic to introduce chess online FREE to more children in partnership with US based company, www.Chesskids.com.

The cheque was handed over to Anand Raghunauth, Chairman of the GCF’s Chess-in-Schools Committee who expressed gratitude to the company for the timely donation. The funds will be utilised to cover additional fees to Chesskids and expand the GCF’s capability to further spread the learning of the game by young minds.

Champa Maraj, Office Manager of GAICO Construction, remarked at the simple handing-over ceremony at its Georgetown office that the firm is pleased to once again contribute to the GCF in the interest of sport and Guyanese children.

This is not the first time GAICO Construction has collaborated with the GCF in 2019 the GCF signed a deal with the company to sponsor five Chess Grand Prixs. The GCF is aggressively promoting the game free of cost online with its ‘chess is easy to learn’ mantra.

Activities for many sporting disciplines have been tremendously reduced but Chess is experiencing an upswing worldwide on the internet. Parents or representatives of schools who wish to get children involved in Chess can contact Anand Raghunauth on 681 8771 or Mr. John Lee on 623 0986 for further details.