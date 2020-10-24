Latest update October 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Businessman donates hand sanitizer machine to GPHC

Oct 24, 2020 News

Mr. Benito Lochinvar and family making the donation to GPHC’s Chelauna Providence (extreme right).

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was yesterday the recipient of a hand sanitizer machine and a case of gel, all valued at some $75,000. The donation, compliments of Mr. Benito Lochinvar, the owner of BMA Trading, was made around 11:00 hours outside the hospital’s administrative building.
Receiving the items was GPHC’s Head of Strategic Planning and Communications, Ms. Chelauna Providence.
When asked what prompted the donation, Mr. Lochinvar stated that his company would normally supply different businesses with sanitizer machines. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted that he recognized the need for such a machine at the hospital. The accompanying gel, he said, was provided by a friend.

