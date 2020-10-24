Brazen gunman breaks car window to rob marketing agent in traffic jam

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A brazen gunman yesterday robbed a woman in her car just metres away from a police rank who was directing traffic at the intersection of Mandela Avenue and Hunter Street, Ruimveldt.

Romona Spencer, 41, a marketing representative of Continental Group of Companies was attacked at around 14:46hrs.

According to Spencer she had just transacted business on behalf her company and was heading back to her office located at Industrial Site.

While being stuck in traffic on Hunter Street and awaiting the go ahead signal from the traffic rank, Spencer said that she noticed a man with a gun banging on her car window.

Realizing that it was a bandit, she attempted to escape. Spencer detailed that she stepped on the gas pedal but ended up colliding with the back of a truck.

Trapped again, she noticed the gunman in her rear view mirror running towards her car.

The marketing representative said that the bandit banged on her car window again and then there was a loud explosion.

“I was so afraid, I did not know what happened all I heard was a loud sound and there was glass everywhere,” said Spencer.

Kaieteur News learnt from eyewitnesses that the man had discharged a round shattering the back windscreen of her car window.

The gunman then approached the victim’s right side car door and broke the window with the handgun.

Spencer recalled the gun being placed to her head and the man demanding that she hand over her belongings or be killed.

Without hesitation she handed over her purse containing her ATM cards and $25,000 cash.

The gunman, she recounted, demanded that she hand over a bag that was on the floor of the front passenger side of the car.

Spencer said that she tried to convince the bandit that the bag contained useless papers but he threatened to shoot. She handed over the bag too.

That bag she detailed contained $219,000 in cash and some cheques belonging to her employer.

Before making his escape, Spencer told Kaieteur News that bandit asked for another bag that was lying on the back seat.

“He collected that too but when he searched it and found out that it was only a bag of clothes, he threw it on the ground and ran away,” she said.

Some eyewitnesses who saw when the bandit attacked recalled seeing a man dressed in a grey hoodie with masked face, being dropped off in a vehicle which pulled up not too far away from Spencer’s car.

Others who ran out of their houses upon hearing the loud explosion said that after the robbery, the man ran north and turned on to Water Lilly Street, West Ruimveldt, where he escaped on a waiting motorcycle.

Believing that she might have been shot, an ambulance along with police ranks were summoned to the scene.

Luckily for the marketing representative she was not struck by a bullet, however, fragments from the shattered windscreen were stuck in her left arm. She had to be taken to the hospital to have them removed.

Investigators have since recovered two 9mm spent shells along with a 9mm bullet from Spencer’s car.